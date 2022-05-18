Jason Oppenheim Admits He Was Never ‘Able To Address’ Christine Over Shocking Bribery Accusation

As Christine Quinn is going off about Selling Sunset’s “fake storylines” in her recent book tour interviews, Jason Oppenheim revealed that he has yet to “address” her about the the major accusation that she attempted to bribe Emma Hernan‘s client to not work with her. “I still haven’t really been able to address it with Christine. But, you know, I think it worked itself out,” the Oppenheim Group leader told HL in an IG Live interview. “I think that’s another example where things generally work themselves out. It feels like a crime at the time, but it works itself out.”

Jason added that he “has his own relationship with Christine” and tries “not to get involved too much” with the drama. “I understand that there are a lot of dynamics going on between her and the other women, but I’m not usually around when they’re filming, so it’s not something that really affects me on a day to day,” he said.

The president and founder of The Oppenheim Group added that he “is not as reactive” as he “used to be about things,” which has helped him manage the office dynamics. “I don’t really let things get under my skin anymore. Not to say nothing does, but I’m less easily bothered, I take things less seriously. I feel like everything generally resolves itself,” he said. “When you look back at something a month later, 99.9% of the time you realize it wasn’t that big of a deal, even though it felt like a big deal in the moment. So, I try to just defuse things these days and let people know that it’s just not that big of a deal.” Jason admitted that he “doesn’t get involved” with the drama, “unless it’s business related,” which we saw him do with Christine and Emma in the season 5 finale.

Now, when Jason said that things “worked themselves out” in that circumstance, he could have been alluding to the fact that Christine left the Oppenheim Group in April and started her own crypto real estate venture, RealOpen. The Selling Sunset villain, who just released her first book How to Be a Boss Bitch, told People that she “had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.”

“Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing. I don’t think anyone actually thought…I think they thought I was bluffing; I don’t think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don’t know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows,” Christine told the outlet. “Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, ‘This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing.’ So that’s why I made the company.”

Related Link Related: G Flip: 5 Things To Know About Singer Spotted Kissing Chrishell Stause

As for the bribery accusation, Christine slammed Selling Sunset producers for creating “5,000 fake storylines” including that she bribed Emma Hernan’s client with $5,000 to quit working with her. “Accusing someone of a criminal tort is not only defamatory — but you can’t afford my lawyers,” she told People of the allegation. “So it’s not a funny thing to say. I would never bribe a client. I’ve never bribed a client. I don’t need to bribe a client, because they’ll work with me organically.”

In the season 5 finale of the Netflix show, Jason and Mary Fitzgerald are seen waiting for Christine to attend a meeting to discuss the serious allegations, and the broker not only doesn’t show, but won’t answer her phone. However, Christine now claims she was unaware of the meeting, telling the outlet, “I didn’t even know that was happening. Are you kidding me? I was at home chilling. Don’t act like I was a part of that scene. I wasn’t. I didn’t even know it was happening.”