Lil’ Kim, 47, Rocks Tiny Shorts & Sexy Crop Top For Performance: Photos

Lil’ Kim is an iconic performer and she further proved that earlier this week, when she took the stage at the Lovers and Friends Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 47-year-old rapper actually performed with Ray J, and Capella Grey, and she loved every minute of it.

As shown in these photos she shared on Instagram on May 17, the rapper wore super tiny short and a matching crop top for her performance. Afterwards, she thanked Ray J and Capella for joining her on stage. “@loversandfriendsfest Day 1. 2 of my favorite people to perform with ever‼️ Thank U so much @rayj and @mayorcapellagrey,” she captioned the series of photos.

In the images, Lil Kim can also be seen cuddling up to Ray J and joking around with his wife, Princess Love. We know she had fun on stage, but it looks like she had just as much fun off stage, too. But we’re not surprised — Lil Kim loves having fun. Recently, she met up with fellow legends Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Janelle Monae, and more at TAO Nightclub. In more photos she shared on Instagram, Lil Kim is seen sharing a sweet moment with Neo-Soul legend, Maxwell. She was also pictured with actress, Kimberly James.

If you happened to miss Lil’ Kim’s performance at the Lovers & Friends music festival, you can just download her latest album and pretend you’re there. Lil’ Kim’s latest release was in 2019 with the album 9, which featured Rick Ross, City Girls, and more. She’ll also hit the stage this summer at the Rock the Bells festival on Aug. 6 in Queens, New York. Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Scarface, and more are slated to perform.