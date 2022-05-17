‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Recap: Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s Dating Someone New

Kailyn Lowry barely appeared in Part 1 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on May 17, but in the short few minutes that she did show up, she revealed some major news! She said she’s no longer interested in rekindling a romance with ex Javi Marroquin because they’re too “toxic” for each other — and, she’s already dating someone new.

What a SEASON it's been! With all the mamas here to recap everything that went down, we can't help but notice someone is missing. 👀

Don't miss Part 1 of the #TeenMom2 finale, tomorrow night at 8p on @MTV! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/qM8QyuUAqN — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) May 16, 2022

The big reveal came after Dr. Drew and his co-host, Nessa, asked Kailyn why she and Javi couldn’t make it work this time around, and whether she even wants to be in a long-term relationship. “I may or may not be in a relationship right now,” she said. And when they pressed for more information, she said, “Javi knows about him, and Chris [Lopez] also knows about him. So no secrets over here.

Then, when Nessa asked Kailyn if they could say hi to this mystery boyfriend, Kailyn said she’d “call him right now” and have him “walk in right now” if that’s what they wanted. And obviously, they did. But before Kailyn brought him into view, the episode ended with a “to be continued” message, so viewers will have to wait until next week to meet him.

View Related Gallery Kailyn Lowry's Family: See Photos Of The 'Teen Mom 2' Star & Her Kids EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry was spotted out in Delaware , shopping at Target with her three children . She showed off her baby bump with only a few weeks until the birth. She smiled as she walked into the store. Kaitlyn plans to raise all of her kids as a single mom following a split from her partner. They remained in the store for 20 minutes while the kids picked out water guns, while she bought a large pack of diapers to prepare for the baby's arrival . 10 Jun 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry ,Lux Lowry, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA679366_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] EXCLUSIVE: Teen Mom Star, Kailyn Lowry, was spotted showing off her growing baby bump while walking her dogs in Delaware. She recently split from her baby's father, and is planning to continue raising her kids on her own. She walked her massive Cane Corso puppies with no leash , wearing casual black workout gear. 27 May 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA673363_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

With Sean away at rehab for the entire season, Jade had to hold it down at home for Kloie. 💓 Where are they now that he's home?

Tune into the #TeenMom2 reunion tonight at 8p on @mtv. ✨ pic.twitter.com/z4pl4YXLMx — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) May 17, 2022

Like we said — we didn’t get a lot from Kailyn this week, but Leah Messer did speak out about how her friendship with Kail has become rocky as of late. Apparently, Kailyn hasn’t been happy with Leah for liking a “self growth post” that Briana DeJesus shared on Instagram earlier this year. Obviously, Kailyn and Briana don’t get along, so Kailyn doesn’t like seeing that her longtime friend, Leah, is being nice to her. Dr. Drew urged Leah to reach out to Kailyn and to try to make amends, but Leah said she’s already tried many times. Leah also took to Instagram on May 16 to further explain the situation and how she’d like to reconnect with Kailyn when she’s ready.

Want more drama? Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Tuesday May 24 at 8pm on MTV.