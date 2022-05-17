Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sophia, 25, Rocks Crop Top As She Visits Him On Set: Photos

Sylvester Stallone's eldest daughter Sophia wore a grey crop top to visit him on his NYC movie set. See photos of the smiling duo!

May 17, 2022 9:26PM EDT
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews

The oldest daughter of Sly is FLY! On Tuesday, May 17, Sylvester Stallone‘s daughter Sophia, 25, stopped by her father’s movie set in Brooklyn, New York, rocking a grey crop top. In photos obtained by HollywoodLife, the 75-year-old Rocky star and father to three girls Sophia, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19 — was all smiles as he posed alongside his eldest daughter.

In the first photo, Sophia was standing next to her father and they were both flashing their million-dollar smiles. Aside from her long-sleeved grey crop top that barely covered her stomach, she was also wearing a faded pair of light-colored blue jeans that featured two pockets in the front. She was also sporting a white purse with a gold leash, as well as a pair of dark shades. She accompanied the bell-bottom blue jeans with a pair of black boots.

 

Sylvester Stallone poses alongside his eldest daughter Sophia on the set of his latest film ‘Tulsa Kin’ in Brooklyn, NYC, on May 17, 2022. (Christopher Peterson/SplashNews)

Sophia looked to be close to the same height as her famous dad, Sylvester. In the photo, he looked to be the doting dad and was dressed to impress! Wearing a navy blue suit with a white shirt and matching white tie, Sylvester linked arms with Sophia. The tanned legendary actor had a gold bracelet on, which accentuated his gold belt buckle. He looked pleasantly surprised to see his beautiful daughter in the pics. In the following photo, Sophia stopped to pose for a solo shot. In this photo, she was carrying her cell phone. Her white nail polish goes along flawlessly with her purse.

Sophia Stallone posed alone for this photo when she visited the movie set of her father Sylvester Stallone in Brooklyn, NYC, on May 17, 2022. (Christopher Peterson/SplashNews)

As HollywoodLife readers know, Sly is often seen with his daughters, who are all very close to him. On March 21, he posed for a series of super funny pics in a floating tiki hut with his daughter, Sistine. In a series of Instagram photos that Sylvester shared with his 14.8 million followers, they are both smiling, and looking super tan while on a family getaway. He wrote in the caption, “Sort of a family outing in a floating tiki hut. Great times,” He also posed with his wife Jennifer Flavin, 52, and the couple’s two cute dogs. 

