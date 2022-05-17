Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sophia, 25, Rocks Crop Top As She Visits Him On Set: Photos

The oldest daughter of Sly is FLY! On Tuesday, May 17, Sylvester Stallone‘s daughter Sophia, 25, stopped by her father’s movie set in Brooklyn, New York, rocking a grey crop top. In photos obtained by HollywoodLife, the 75-year-old Rocky star and father to three girls — Sophia, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19 — was all smiles as he posed alongside his eldest daughter.

In the first photo, Sophia was standing next to her father and they were both flashing their million-dollar smiles. Aside from her long-sleeved grey crop top that barely covered her stomach, she was also wearing a faded pair of light-colored blue jeans that featured two pockets in the front. She was also sporting a white purse with a gold leash, as well as a pair of dark shades. She accompanied the bell-bottom blue jeans with a pair of black boots.

View Related Gallery Sylvester Stallone -- Pics Of The 'Rocky' Legend Sylvester Stallone 'Rambo: Last Blood' film special screening and fan event, Arrivals, New York - 18 Sep 2019 Sistine Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 'Very Ralph' film premiere, Arrivals, The Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019

Sophia looked to be close to the same height as her famous dad, Sylvester. In the photo, he looked to be the doting dad and was dressed to impress! Wearing a navy blue suit with a white shirt and matching white tie, Sylvester linked arms with Sophia. The tanned legendary actor had a gold bracelet on, which accentuated his gold belt buckle. He looked pleasantly surprised to see his beautiful daughter in the pics. In the following photo, Sophia stopped to pose for a solo shot. In this photo, she was carrying her cell phone. Her white nail polish goes along flawlessly with her purse.

As HollywoodLife readers know, Sly is often seen with his daughters, who are all very close to him. On March 21, he posed for a series of super funny pics in a floating tiki hut with his daughter, Sistine. In a series of Instagram photos that Sylvester shared with his 14.8 million followers, they are both smiling, and looking super tan while on a family getaway. He wrote in the caption, “Sort of a family outing in a floating tiki hut. Great times,” He also posed with his wife Jennifer Flavin, 52, and the couple’s two cute dogs.