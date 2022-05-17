Sharna Burgess Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Crop Top For Outing With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess put her ever-growing baby bump on full display when she was pictured out and about with her beau Brian Austin Green in Malibu.

By:
May 17, 2022 10:34AM EDT
Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, C - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting their baby real soon and the couple can't seem to keep their hands (and lips) off each other. The lovebirds are out shopping at Sweet Bu Candy in Malibu and Sharna is showing off her huge bump meanwhile Brian leans over for a kiss during their walk. Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Oahu, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess soak up the sun in Hawaii as they continue to enjoy their babymoon. The couple who recently revealed they are expecting their first child together have lots more to celebrate it seems since Brian recently finalized his divorce from Megan Fox. Sharna showed off her growing baby bump in a soft pink colored two piece and was seen playing with Brian’s kids on the beach. Brian shares kids, Noah, Bondi and Journey with ex Megan Fox and son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil. Brian and Sharna began dating just five months after Green split from Megan ending their ten year marriage in May 2020. Fox is now engaged to MGK. *Photos of Children taken with Permission* Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Lesley Garcia / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: RMBI / BACKGRID

Sharna Burgess, 36, is ready to pop! The pregnant Dancing With the Stars pro showcased her bare baby bump while shopping with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, 48, in Malibu, Calif. on May 16. Sharna, who is due to give birth to a son this summer, wore a grey crop top with matching sweatpants and a light pink sweater. The chic outfit was overshadowed, though, by Sharna’s ever-growing belly, as the Australian native prepares to welcome her first child.

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess out in Malibu on May 16 (Photo: RMBI / BACKGRID)

Brian, who already has four sons from his past relationships with Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox, lovingly wrapped his arms around Sharna during their sunny afternoon outing. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star wore a navy bomber jacket over a black T-shirt, dark pants, and a pair of white shoes. Brian and his gorgeous girlfriend have been enjoying their pregnancy since sharing the news with the world on February 4.

“Sharna has always known that she wanted to have kids and be a mom,” a source close to the professional dancer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Feb. 17. “She absolutely adores the boys and loves seeing what an amazing father Brian is with them. It’s one of the reasons she feels so lucky because she knows what a fantastic role model he’ll be for their child.”

BAG started dating Sharna around October 2020, and they’ve enjoyed so many special moments together like their joint partnership on season 30 of DWTS. A source previously told HL that although Brian was “struggling” following his breakup with Megan, 36, and her passionate relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, his relationship with Sharna “opened such a light in his world” and now he cannot wait to have a child with her.

“Brian is so excited as he is now convinced he has found the love for the rest of his life and he can’t wait to add a new child to share with his kids and be the great father that he is with a new little one in tow,” the source explained.

More From Our Partners

ad