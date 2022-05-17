Sharna Burgess Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Crop Top For Outing With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess, 36, is ready to pop! The pregnant Dancing With the Stars pro showcased her bare baby bump while shopping with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, 48, in Malibu, Calif. on May 16. Sharna, who is due to give birth to a son this summer, wore a grey crop top with matching sweatpants and a light pink sweater. The chic outfit was overshadowed, though, by Sharna’s ever-growing belly, as the Australian native prepares to welcome her first child.

Brian, who already has four sons from his past relationships with Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox, lovingly wrapped his arms around Sharna during their sunny afternoon outing. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star wore a navy bomber jacket over a black T-shirt, dark pants, and a pair of white shoes. Brian and his gorgeous girlfriend have been enjoying their pregnancy since sharing the news with the world on February 4.

“Sharna has always known that she wanted to have kids and be a mom,” a source close to the professional dancer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Feb. 17. “She absolutely adores the boys and loves seeing what an amazing father Brian is with them. It’s one of the reasons she feels so lucky because she knows what a fantastic role model he’ll be for their child.”

BAG started dating Sharna around October 2020, and they’ve enjoyed so many special moments together like their joint partnership on season 30 of DWTS. A source previously told HL that although Brian was “struggling” following his breakup with Megan, 36, and her passionate relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, his relationship with Sharna “opened such a light in his world” and now he cannot wait to have a child with her.

“Brian is so excited as he is now convinced he has found the love for the rest of his life and he can’t wait to add a new child to share with his kids and be the great father that he is with a new little one in tow,” the source explained.