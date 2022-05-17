Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Hasn’t Spoken To Chris Noth Since His Sexual Assault Scandal

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, is speaking out about her former co-star Chris Noth and the shocking sexual assault allegations that were brought against him in Dec. 2021. The actress, who has worked on Sex and the City and its revival and sequel show, And Just Like That… with the actor, admitted she hasn’t spoken to him since the accusations went public, but she didn’t go into much detail. “I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it,” she told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview that was published on May 17.

Sarah also explained if her role as a producer on And Just Like That… had anything to do with her reaction to the accusations and her lack of contact with Chris. “I don’t think … I wasn’t reacting as a producer. I should have worked on this because I’m just … it’s just …” she said while trailing off.

Sarah’s responses come after Chris, who married Tara Wilson in 2012, made headlines when several women came forward to accuse him of the serious allegations. One woman, who went by the name Zoe, claimed he “raped her from behind” in 2004 after they met at a Los Angeles, CA event, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She also alleged that he laughed when she asked him to use a condom during the “painful” experience.

View Related Gallery Sarah Jessica Parker & The 'And Just Like That...' Cast Arrive For The NYC Premiere -- Photos Sarah Jessica Parker 'And Just Like That...' TV show premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 08 Dec 2021 Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Broderick 'And Just Like That...' TV show premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 08 Dec 2021

A second woman named Lily, claimed she was invited to Chris’ New York City apartment in 2015 when she worked at a nightclub. “He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real,” she told THR about the alleged encounter. She also said that she felt “totally violated” by him.

Shortly after the accusations went public, Chris denied them. “The accusations made against me by individuals I met years, even decades ago, are categorically false,” he said in the statement, which given to HollywoodLife. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

As more accusations came out against Chris, he was dropped from the television series, The Equalizer and wasn’t included in the season finale of And Just Like That… after his character’s death in an earlier episode. Sarah and two of Chris’ other co-stars from the latter show, including Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, also released a statement in Dec. 2021 “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the statement read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”