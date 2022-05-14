Khloe Kardashian Models ‘Sparkle Swim’ Bikini From Good American In Sexy Instagram Post: Photo

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is flaunting the latest bikini style from her clothing brand, Good American. The Kardashians star posed in the purple swimsuit along with a matching long-sleeved overshirt, in a new Instagram photo she shared on May 14. She had her blonde hair parted to one side as she tilted her head in the pic and accessorized her look with big silver hoop earrings.

The beauty also showed off flattering makeup that included a pink-purplish toned lipstick that matched her outfit perfectly. Her mascara and eyeshadow were also on point and her toned abs were on full display. “Sparkle Swim, Link in bio,” Khloe captioned the pic as she also tagged Good American’s account.

It didn’t take long for Khloe’s fans to share their thoughts about the snapshot in the comments section. “Wow,” one simply but effectively wrote. “Koko you’re an icon,” another shared while a third pointed out, “Those abs” and added red heart emojis. Others left a bunch of heart-eyed emojis.

Before Khloe posted her latest bikini photo, she made headlines for showing off her mom Kris Jenner‘s house in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The beauty wore a black bodysuit during the tour and was joined by her grandmother Mary Jo and family friend Faye Resnick. She gushed over certain features of the impressive home, including the “table, the ruffles,” and “the little martini table!”

When Khloe’s not admiring her mom’s memorable home, she’s wowing at prestigious events. She recently showed up to the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month and posed in an incredible shimmery golden gown by Moschino. The fashion choice was somewhat sheer and she topped it off with a black shawl and black gloves. Her shoulder-length blonde hair was also straightened and parted to one side, which gave off a sleek look, and her makeup was full of lighter tones, which gave off a somewhat natural feel to her features. It was Khloe’s first appearance at the Met and she definitely didn’t disappoint!