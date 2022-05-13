Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Snaps With Daughter North From Lake Tahoe Vacation

Kim Kardashian, 41, and her eldest daughter North West, 8, looked to be as close as ever in some adorable throwback Instagram pictures. In the photos, the mother-daughter pair looked lovingly at each other on a bright sunny day near the water. Kim stunned in a fitting black wetsuit while rocking a sleek side braid, while North looked safe and adorable in a pink and blue life jacket. “Looking through my phone at pics on the lake last summer. My baby girl is turning 9 soon,” Kim captioned the post, which has already garnered over 2 million likes.

According to her mother, North is no stranger to style, and has a mind of her own regarding fashion. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing. She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black,” Kim told Vogue in a humorous interview. “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

North’s strong opinions on aesthetic also go into the world of interior design. “Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North. She thinks this is a dig to me, and she’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly. It’s all white! Who lives like this?’ She just think it like gets to me, and it is kind of mean, because I like my house,” Kim said on a clip from Bubble‘s “Mom Confessions.”

That clearly wasn’t the only time that North has shown her sass, as she was seen teasing her cousin True Thompson in a video dedicated to her birthday in April. “Ooh, I’m four years old — four sucks!” North joked in the video, causing her aunt Khloe Kardashian to gasp.

North’s family aren’t the only ones to appreciate her sense of humor, as she reportedly has close friends her age, including Jessica Simpson‘s 10-year-old daughter Maxwell. “Watching North, she is amazing, she is a great kid, and she will be a part of the change in this world,” Jessica told Us Weekly.