Maren Morris Looks Fabulous In Tiny Daisy Dukes & Striped Crop Top While Roller Skating

Maren Morris always looks stunning no matter what she does and that’s exactly what she did when she went roller skating in a sexy retro outfit. The 32-year-old singer threw on a red white and blue striped crop top styled with a pair of ultra high-waisted, light wash daisy dukes.

Maren posted some photos and a video to her Instagram with the caption, “b*tch on wheels.” In the first picture, she showed off her outfit, while the second photo was a close-up of her knee-high white and yellow striped socks with sky-high baby blue platform slingback sandals.

In the final post, Maren showed off her glam and massive gold hoop earrings in a video of her skating around the rink. Maren had her dark brown hair down in voluminous beach waves with her bangs covering her forehead. A sultry smokey eye with a thick cat-eye liner and a pearlescent, nude lip completed her look.

Maren has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just recently she attended the 2022 CMT Music Awards when she slayed the red carpet in a custom Rasario outfit featuring a spaghetti strap silver sequin crop top with a high-waisted red maxi skirt.

Maren’s top featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage while her red skirt put her tiny waist on display. The skirt was draped in the front while the back was ruched, flowing into a long train.