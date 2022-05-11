Hannah Gosselin Looks So Grown Up In Mini Dress For 18th Birthday In Miami With Dad Jon

Hannah Gosselin got to celebrate her 18th birthday in Miami at the Sugar Factory with her closest friends. In photos, which you can see here, Hannah looked like she was having a blast with her gal pals while wearing a long-sleeved orange mini dress. Her dad, Jon Gosselin, was also in attendance for the bash, and Hannah hugged him as they posed for a photo together as well. Hannah was also photographed driving a $400,000 Rolls-Royce car to arrive at her party.

“How often do you get to travel with your four best friends to Miami, party at the Sugar Factory, ride in a Rolls-Royce and start a brand new line of amazing products?” Hannah said to Page Six, referencing her beauty and skincare brand, Gosselin Girl. “It was my type of heaven.” Hannah also acknowledged Jon for making her feel “special” on her big day. “I do realize that none of this would be possible without him,” she admitted. “And I really appreciate him.”

Hannah lives with her dad and brother, Collin Gosselin, while the pair’s four other sextuplet siblings have stayed with mom, Kate Gosselin. Hannah said she was missing her other siblings — Joel Gosselin, Alexis Gosselin, Leah Gosselin and Aaden Gosselin, as well as 21-year-old twins Mady Gosselin and Cara Gosselin — on her birthday. “I would have to say the only thing missing from my amazing birthday party was my siblings,” she dished. “I miss them and I know if we got to spend more time together, especially on our birthday, it would be more fun.”

View Related Gallery The Gosselin Family: Photos Through The Years Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tlc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5870389a) Jonathan Gosselin, Kate Gosselin Jon & Kate Plus 8 - 2007 Tlc-TV USA Television Kate Gosselin, center, and her daughters Cara, left, and Mady, cast members in the TLC series "Kate Plus Date," take part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

As for her decision to live with Jon instead of Kate, Hannah told Entertainment Tonight that she was “always closer” with her father. “It’s a lot, growing up in a busy household with lots of kids,” she explained. “And there’s not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parent. I felt like my dad gave me the attention and a feeling like I had a good, solid relationship with a parent.” She also said there was “unfair treatment” in her moms house, but added that she still keeps in touch with Kate. She confirmed that she got a text from Kate, as well as her other siblings, on her birthday, too.