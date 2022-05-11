Cristiano Ronaldo & GF Georgina Rodriguez Share Romantic Boat Ride After Tragic Death Of Son

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez shared a romantic moment on a boat just a month after the loss of their son. The Portuguese soccer star, 37, went shirtless as he smiled against the stunning backdrop in the snap, posted on Wednesday, May 11. Georgina, 27, sweetly put her hand against his arm as she leaned in for the photo, which was simply captioned with a heart and kissy face.

Georgina was pregnant with twins and gave birth in April, however, only their daughter survived. Ronaldo confirmed the tragedy on April 18. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the couple wrote. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” they also said.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We Will always love you,” the couple signed off the moving statement.

On May 7, the couple revealed that they named their surviving daughter Bella Esmeralda. The sweet newborn smiled in the snaps shared to social media as she was surrounded by stuffed animal toys and a cozy blanket.

Following the loss of their son, Ronaldo skipped the Man U vs. Liverpool game on April 19 — however, the teams honored him by singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” The tribute took place at the seventh minute in the game as a nod to Cristiano, who notably wears a No. 7 jersey. During his came on April 23, the soccer superstar dedicated his 100th goal to his late baby son. He was overcome with emotion during the moment as the crowd gave him a standing ovation.