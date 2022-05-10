Kim Kardashian Shows Off Psalm West’s Emerald-Covered ‘P’ Necklace He Got For His 3rd Birthday

Psalm West’s birthday present should leave you green with envy. In honor of Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West’s son’s third birthday, Psalm was gifted a necklace featuring a string of emeralds and a giant “P” shaped pendant. Kim, 41, shared the photo of the bling on her Instagram Story on May 9, Psalm’s official birthday. The jewelry matched the theme of the Incredible Hulk-themed birthday party that Kim threw her baby boy. “PERIODDDDDDDD!!!!!” Kim captioned a second photo she posted to her Story, captured here by The Shade Room.

Kim threw a smashing good party for her baby, decking out her California home in the shade of the green behemoth. There were Hulk-green balloons, a Hulk-green pinata (in the shape of the number 3), Hulk-themed treats, Hulk-themed games, plenty of Hulk fists to go around, and a giant statue of Jade Jaws himself. Kim also shared photos of a wall of Hulk hands with “PSALM” spelled out in large green letters.

All that was missing was a cameo from Mark Ruffalo himself. Thankfully, Psalm’s siblings — North, 8, Saint, 6, and 4-year-old Chicago – were there to help Psalm celebrate. So were his cousins Penelope Disick, 9, Dream Kardashian, 5, and 4-year-old True Thompson.

There was no sign of Kanye, 44, in the social media posts. Ye famously clashed with Kim over Chi’s fourth birthday party in January. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said in a video posted on Jan. 15. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest, and I’m just not playing.” Ye eventually showed up to the bash, but he later thanked Travis Scott for “sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”

“It’s just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue, and everyone had a great time,” Ye said, adding that Kylie Jenner allowed him into the party after “security” stopped him. “I’m really happy that I could be there for my children.”