Nene Leakes, 54, Wears Sexy Sheer Bodysuit for Date Night With Nyonisela Sioh

Night on the town! Nene Leakes, 54, and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh, 56, had a special night out in Miami on May 8, both wearing stylish looks as they enjoyed their date night together. Nene rocked a sheer, lacy black bodysuit tucked into on-trend distressed boyfriend jeans, accessorizing her look with pale pink pointed heels, a small square purse, and large silver hoops.

Nyonisela was just as stylish for the evening, sporting a sage green linen suit over a white tee. His look had unique, chic touches, like floral lining of the jacket which showed up in his rolled-back cuffs, tinted sunglasses, and, perhaps the best part, furry brown slipper sandals. The pair was headed to none other than Nene’s fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Peter Thomas‘ Bar One restaurant.

The night out in Florida comes after the former RHOA star announced she was suing the companies behind the Bravo show, claiming they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment, according to her lawsuit, which was obtained by HollywoodLife.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Couples On Date Night -- Photos Of Chrissy Teigen With John Legend & More Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - NeNe Leakes and her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh were seen arriving at Bar One restaurant for a dinner in Miami, Florida. NeNe looks casually chic in a lace body suit and baggy ripped jeans paired with heels. Pictured: NeNe Leakes, Nyonisela Sioh BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Atlanta, says Nene complained to executives about years of racist remarks from her co-star, Kim Zolciak–Biermann, but only Nene suffered the consequences. NBCUniversal, Bravo, the production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies, and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen are all named as defendants. Kim Zolciak-Biermann, however, is not.

Upon hearing the news of the suit, RHOA star Kandi Burruss, appeared on SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show and discussed the matter.

“Realistically, I don’t agree,” Kandi, 45, said about her former co-star, who quit the show a second time after season 12 in 2020. “Everybody can have their own opinion. I did not agree,” she added.

Kandi went on to reveal that “for years,” Nene would allegedly “brag about being the highest paid Housewife” to her fellow cast members. “Definitely she would tell everybody she was the highest paid on our show,” Kandi explained. “With that being said, you can’t brag about being paid the most out of anybody and then say that they’re not treating you right.”