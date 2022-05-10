Hilary Duff Is ‘Proud Of My Body’ While Posing Nude For ‘Women’s Health’ Cover Shoot

Hilary Duff, 34, stripped down to show off her strong, naked body for the cover of Women’s Health May/June issue. The star was the image of pure confidence in the shoot, where she showed off her toned body and heathy, dewy skin wearing absolutely nothing.

The Lizzie McGuire star was simply stunning in the photos, where she rocked her birthday suit. As Hilary posed in the tub and against a bare wall, her small collection of tattoos could be seen scattered across her body. Adding to the stripped-down look, Hilary’s blonde locks were styled tousled and wet, while she played up her natural beauty with glowing makeup.

Hilary didn’t hesitate to praise her own strength in the piece, telling Women’s Health, “I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me.” The star, who shares 10-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie and has two daughters with husband Matthew Koma, went on, “I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”

Making peace with her changing body wasn’t a given for the How I Met Your Father star, who said it took until having her second child, now-three-year-old daughter Banks, to really accept the changes. Asked when she began embracing her mom-bod, she said, “Perhaps after having Banks. I didn’t even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after the divorce]. So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things—of being settled and realizing that I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things.”