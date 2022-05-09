‘Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Is All Smiles While Icing Himself In 1st Video After Vasectomy

Recovery mode! ‘Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra was in high spirits as wife Catelynn Lowell Baltierra revealed he underwent a vasectomy via a cheeky Mother’s Day video posted on Sunday, May 8. The MTV reality star thanked her longtime partner after he “took one for the team” and got the snip, tagging the post with the message “#NoMoreBabiesHere”.

The video captured Tyler icing himself below the belt while baby daughter Rya laid beside him. Though he had to go under the knife, he was all smiles, laughing loud to a 2020 Jon Brett song with the lyrics “Va-va-vasectomy. I had too many kids, it’s what society expects of me” played in the background.

In the comment section, Tyler praised his wife for being the real MVP, writing, “If ANYONE has taken one for the team it’s YOU! Your amazing body has carried & birthed 4 beautiful babies, all I had to do was get a shot & 2 snips!” He added, “Once I figured out what the song was though, I was dyyyiiinngg lmao I love you!!!”

View Related Gallery 'Teen Mom' Relationships That Completely Imploded On TV -- PICS Jenelle Evans heads to court in Wilmington, NC with boyfriend Nathan Griffith Pictured: Jenelle Evans,Nathan Griffith,Jenelle Evans Nathan Griffith Ref: SPL575912 250713 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights 'Teen Mom' stars Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley seen shopping for a ring at Kay Jewelers. Afterwards the pair go to Burlington Coat factory to shop for some clothes for an Oscar Party they are attending at the Cambria Suites in Anderson, IN. While shopping they pose for pictures with fans UK Rights Only Pictured: Ref: SPL4002095 280211 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Tyler went on to call out men who weren’t willing to undergo vasectomies, which are minimally invasive surgery that can take anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. “…On another note…I’ve recently been seeing a lot of women saying that their significant others didn’t want to get one. This is WILD to me!” he wrote. “Any man who’s not willing to get a vasectomy so his wife doesn’t have to get her tubes tied is pathetic as hell & I’m sorry that you’re with such a selfish weak man…you deserve better! (thank you for coming to my tedtalk) hahaha!”

Catelynn had hinted the couple was done having children. She tagged an April 14 Instagram photo of baby Rya “#ourlastbaby.” Tyler and Catelynn have four children: baby Rya, Novalee, 7, and Vaeda, 3. The pair are also the biological parents of daughter Carly, 12, who was born in 2009, and subsequently put up for adoption. The duo was just 17 at the time, leading to their time on the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise.