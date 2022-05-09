Hilaria Baldwin Reveals The Sex Of Her & Alec’s 7th Child: ‘I Feel So Much Joy’

“I can’t wait to meet you, my daughter,” Hilaria Baldwin says at the end of the video she posted to Instagram on Monday (May 9). The pregnant Hilaria, 38, announced the sex of her unborn child after she, husband Alec Baldwin, and their children delivered some advice to their new baby sister. The saccharine video features Alec and the children — Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and 13-month Lucia – telling the unborn child that “one characteristic doesn’t define you,” that she’s a “complicated and multifaceted human.”

“It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around,” Hilaria captioned the video. “What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define.

“We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self,” she added. “I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life. Join us in honoring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me.”

View Related Gallery Alec Baldwin -- Photos Of The Actor Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 22 Jun 2021 Alec Baldwin watches play between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021

Hilaria announced the latest addition to the Baldwin household at the end of March. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she captioned a video of her and Alec telling their six other children that they’re going to have a new sibling. Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

In a lengthy message that touched upon fame, Camila Cabello, body-shaming, and more, Ireland Baldwin, Alec’s 26-year-old daughter with Kim Basinger, spoke about all “countless messages” she was getting about her father and his family. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this,” she wrote, “well here it is for free — it’s none of my business. To all the media outlets who have reached out for a quote — there’s your quote. I don’t care.”

Kim, 68, spoke about her marriage to Alec during an Apr. 27 episode of Red Table Talk. “You know we’re all fine, we all get along, whatever. But he’s a challenge. We’ve had our challenges,” Kim stated. “I don’t think Alec was emotionally or mentally available for that kind of talk. Alec, you know, operates in a very different way in his life.”