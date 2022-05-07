Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian’s Thigh In Sexy Photos From Met Gala Night

After the party it’s the after party! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker set the 2022 Met Gala red carpet on fire, and then set their hotel room on fire in a series of new Instagram pics! “We are the after party,” Travis captioned several photos of himself and his bride-to-be kissing her thigh as she posed for the camera. Kourt was stripped down in just a sexy black corset and black pumps as her fiancé went all-out rock star in a white tank top and black fringe pants.

Kourtney got to walk the Met Gala red carpet for the first time this year, joined by her hubby-to-be. Kourtney and Travis dressed for the In America: An Anthology Of Fashion theme in Thom Browne, which was inspired by the Gilded Age of Glamour.

For her red carpet look, Kourtney wore a white crop top, paired with a high-waisted, black and cream-colored skirt. Her hair was pulled back into an updo and she completed the look with black pumps. Meanwhile, Travis wore a skirt of his own for the red carpet. He paired his black skirt with a white shirt and black blazer, while also wearing a pair of pants underneath the skirt.

While many of Kourtney’s famous family members — Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner — have attended multiple Met Galas over the years, this was Kourt’s first time at the high-profile event. Kravis’s relationship has catapulted both of them to a whole new level, and it was the perfect time for them to both make their Met Gala debuts! The event came just one month after they eloped in Las Vegas after a night out at the Grammys.

Because they couldn’t get a marriage license, their Vegas union wasn’t legal, but Kourtney said she still considers it a real wedding. So far, the two have not shared their plans for an actual wedding. They got engaged in October 2021 on the one-year anniversary of when their relationship turned from platonic to romantic. Travis and Kourtney were neighbors and family friends for years before they took their relationship to the next level!