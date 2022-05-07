Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Daughter Saraiyah, 6, & Ex GF Sara Molina Hospitalized After Terrifying Car Crash

Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s daughter Saraiyah, 6, and his ex-girlfriend Sara Molina, Saraiyah’s mother, were involved in a car accident after being rear-ended on an expressway in New York City, TMZ reported. The terrifying crash, which also apparently involved Sara’s sister, led them to being hospitalized in the ER with some serious injuries, the outlet also reported. The accident reportedly happened after the driver of their minivan was cut off and Saraiyah was scared.

After the accident, an ambulance was reportedly called and it was determined that Sara, who has been battling multiple sclerosis, had whiplash, a concussion, and serious pain in her arm, and her sister had whiplash. Tekashi, 25, who is reportedly not on good terms with Sara, had no idea the accident even happened, according to TMZ, and he told the outlet he was going to try to contact Saraiyah’s grandmother about it.

HollywoodLife has reached out to police for comment.

Before the reported car crash, Tekashi has occasionally given his fans a peek at his life as a father through Instagram photos. In addition to Saraiyah, he is the father of a three-year-old daughter named Briella, whom he shares with a woman named Layna. He reportedly met his youngest child for the first time in April 2020 after he was released from prison for racketeering and other charges.

When he’s not spending time with his children, the rapper is also known for being a supporter of charities for children and in April 2022, he even shared a video of himself giving out cash to kids. “Was on my way to by [sic] some coffee & I randomly stopped and gave out 10,000$ to some kids who were getting out of school. 40,000 to go this week,” he captioned the epic clip.

Tekashi has also shared social media videos involving his music whenever he can. The hardworking musician just released a music video for his song “”Giné” and has been promoting it all over Instagram. He even promised to give away “everything” he wore in the video to fans, in a post last month.