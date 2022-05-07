Sophie Turner Reveals Why She Turned Down An Invite To Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala Afterparty: Watch

Sophie Turner got candid about why she ended up eating pasta in bed instead of partying with Kendall Jenner after the Met Gala. During her appearance on Friday’s (May 6) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Game of Thrones actress, despite her worldwide fame and recognition, admitted she still gets starstruck! Sophie said her nerves kicked in at the fashion gala when she bumped into Kendall, who invited Sophie to attend her afterparty.

“So, Kendall Jenner, she was at the Met. And I love the Kardashians, but I think she’s so gorgeous in real life, and I was so struck by her beauty, and she invited me to this afterparty,” Sophie began to tell Jimmy. “She went, like, ‘Do you want to come?’ And I just went, ‘No. No, I don’t.'” She added with a laugh, “And I’m like, ‘Why? Why do I do this to myself?’ And then I just sat in bed and ate pasta. And I was like, ‘I could be somewhere else right now.'”

The British beauty had no qualms about poking fun at herself, explaining that she missed out on the party because she gets too enamored when meeting Hollywood heavyweights. “Every celebrity I come into contact with, I act up or say something stupid and recently it’s been, if a celebrity interacts with me, I immediately just shut them down and I’m like, ‘I don’t want anything to do with you.’ And secretly I’m like, ‘I love you.'”

View Related Gallery Met Gala Red Carpet 2022: Photos Of Celeb Arrivals Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Kim Kardashian Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022

Later in the interview, Sophie dished on the first unofficial date with Joe Jonas, her husband of three years and the father of their daughter Willa, 1. The star, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, said she cried tears of joy after meeting the pop star for the first time with a group of friends, who ended up with their own afterparty at her pad. “I remember he left my apartment, and it may have been the alcohol, but I just wept to my brother. I was like, ‘I love this man so much.’ And I knew. And that was it,’ she hilariously shared.