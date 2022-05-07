How Pete Davidson Cracked Up Elon Musk At The Met Gala With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson, 28, made quite an impression with Elon Musk when he attended the 2022 Met Gala with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, last week. The Saturday Night Live comedian made the 50-year-old Tesla CEO laugh by telling him a few jokes when they “mingled together” at the fashionable event as The Kardashians star found herself talking bout her ex Kanye West.

“Elon and Kim mingled with each other for a bit at the Met Gala and even though Pete was by Kim’s side most of the night, they did chat briefly about Kanye,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It really wasn’t awkward, and Pete made a few lighthearted Twitter jokes which Elon thought was hilarious. All in all, it was just friendly banter.”

“Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble] were there too, and while it was mostly pleasantries, Elon asked Kim how Kanye was doing and told her to say ‘hi’ for him next time they spoke,” the source continued. “Elon also said he was going to reach out directly and just say ‘hi.’ Elon and Kanye don’t communicate on a regular basis, but everyone knows they’re good friends. He’s been friends with Kim and Kanye for years, and he’s also very close with their family.”

View Related Gallery Celebrity Couples At Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson & More Hot Duos Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022

Pete and Kim’s encounter with Elon at the Met Gala happened around the same time they wowed on the red carpet of the annual gathering. He looked handsome in a black suit with a skinny tie and she wore the iconic sparkly nude-colored dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to former U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1962. It was an epic moment that made a lasting impression.

Before Pete and Kim showed up to the Met Gala, they’ve been on various outings together to both casual and fancy places. They began dating in Oct. 2021, after Kim hosted SNL and kissed Pete in a live skit, and ever since then, they’ve seemed inseparable. From him branding her name on his body to her gushing about him to Ellen DeGeneres, they haven’t been afraid about flaunting their romance whenever they can.