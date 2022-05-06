Elizabeth Olsen Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit For ‘Doctor Strange’ Premiere

Elizabeth Olsen always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the screening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the Rainbow Room in New York City on May 5. The 33-year-old actress looked fabulous when she wore a skintight black jumpsuit with an off-the-shoulder, ruffled neckline.

Elizabeth’s one-piece featured a massive satin ruffle on the neckline while the bodice was a tight corset, cinched around her waist. The rest of the bodysuit featured skinny pants and she accessorized with pointed-toe black leather pumps and dazzling Reza Dentelle’ Emerald and Diamond Earrings.

Elizabeth has been busy promoting her new film and her outfits from the press tour have been nothing short of perfection. She attended the LA premiere on May 4 when she rocked a plunging black Alexandre Vauthier Single-Breasted Crystal Button Blazer with nothing underneath, styled with matching, baggy flared trousers and Jimmy Choo Peachy Sandals.

Just recently she attended a photocall for the movie in London when she wore a gorgeous Alexander McQueen Spring 2022 outfit. She wore a cropped black, crystal-embellished sleeveless jacket with a pair of high-waisted, Sartorial Wool Pleated Trousers, and a pair of Jimmy Choo Minny sandals.

A few days before that, she was at a photocall in Berline when she wore a metallic, powder blue Armani Privé Fall 2021 outfit featuring a short-sleeve cropped jacket with a plunging bedazzled crystal bustier underneath. She topped her look off with the matching flowy pants that had intricate floral beading on the hems. A pair of metallic silver strappy sandals tied her look together.