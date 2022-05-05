Jennifer Connelly Makes Rare Appearance With Son, 24, At ‘Top Gun’ Premiere: Photos

Jennifer Connelly‘s eldest child, 24-year-old son Kai Dugan, made a rare public appearance at the premiere of his mom’s new movie, Top Gun: Maverick. Jennifer, 51, walked the red carpet at the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego on Wednesday, May 4 with Kai, whom she shares with her ex, photographer David Dugan. Jennifer and Kai were also joined by the actress’s husband Paul Bettany. Their children Stellan, 18, and Agnes, 10, were not at the star-studded event.

Jennifer posed on the carpet with her husband and son on either side of her. The actress, who plays Penny Benjamin, the love interest of Tom Cruise‘s Maverick Mitchell in the sequel film, looked gorgeous in a gold Luis Vuitton gown. She had her dark brunette hair styled in a side-parted look for the event, while rocking some light makeup.

Meanwhile, Kai went along with the air pilot theme of the night by sporting a black leather jacket over a white collared shirt that he tucked into a pair of dark pants. Kai also opted to wear black dress shoes and a pair of dark shades. His stepfather Paul, 50, looked just as dapper in a fancy black suit but with no tie. The WandaVision star proudly smiled at the cameras while linking arms with his wife of almost 20 years.

The Top Gun: Maverick premiere brought together the show’s full cast to celebrate the highly-anticipated film, which comes out in theaters May 27 following numerous release delays. Miles Teller, Lyliana Wray, Glen Powell, Charles Parnell, Lewis Pullman, Manny Jacinto, Jay Ellis, and Kara Del Toro also walked the red carpet. In the film, Jennifer got to shoot a scene with Tom, 59, on the back of a motorcycle similar to what Kelly McGillis did in the first film.

“I had so much fun,” she told Entertainment Tonight at a press event on May 3. “It was, for me, one of those moments from the original movie that you remember, them by the beach, the beautiful light, and then there we were kind of paying homage to that sequence in our own versions. It was really fun and just not something that comes up in my life daily, riding a motorcycle with Tom Cruise.”