’90 Day Fiance’ Preview: Jibri & Miona’s Dinner Leaves His Parents Unimpressed

Jibri and Miona are planning a dinner for Jibri’s parents in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 8 episode of 90 Day Fiance. The couple has tried their best to cook dinner. However, neither of them really know how to cook.

Jibri’s parents, Brian and Mahala, arrive for their dinner with Jibiri and Miona. “This looks very interesting,” Mahala says. She seems a little hesitant. There’s a bit of an awkward silence when Brian and Mahala are trying the food.

“Is it terrible?” Miona asks. There’s a bit of a pause before Mahala says, “It is… um, it’s edible.” Mahala is being nice to Jibri and Miona’s faces. “The food is awful,” Mahala says. Brian adds, “I’m not sure whether the chicken is actually chicken. Maybe rubber.”

Miona isn’t worried too much about impressing Jibri’s parents. In fact, she doesn’t really care. “I wasn’t necessarily hoping that they were not going to like it, but at least they know what to expect from now on,” Miona says.

Jibri noticed Miona in the audience of his band’s show in North Serbia. They’ve been together ever since, and Jibri proposed during one of their trips around the world. Miona can’t wait to move to the United States and envisions a lavish life in Los Angeles, but Jibri recently moved back to his family’s home in South Dakota.

Following K-1 visa rules, the couples will have 90 days to wed before the visa expires and their fiancé is sent back to their home country. The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there’s even more at stake with these international love stories. This season, couples aren’t just navigating unique lifestyle and cultural changes when arriving in America—many of them must also adjust to parenthood and nontraditional family lifestyles. 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC.