Phoebe Dynevor & Regé-Jean Page Reunite In Stunning Met Gala Snap: Photo

Fans are gushing over a newly released photograph from the 2022 Met Gala that shows former Bridgerton co-stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page posing together. In the sweet snapshot (which can be seen here), Phoebe, 27, cozied up to Regé-Jean, 34, with her left hand resting on his right shoulder. Regé-Jean held the actress by her waist.

In support of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme, the British actor donned a dark blue velvet blazer accessorized with a silver broach over a blue silk shirt and black trousers. His shoes seemed to match his blazer and had a deep blue color. Meanwhile, Phoebe wore a black sheer dress by Louis Vuitton that featured lace and beaded overlay throughout. She wore her hair down and styled it in waves.

The heartwarming reunion had fans in awe over the pair, who played each other’s love interests in the first season of the Netflix hit Bridgerton. “Why not work on getting them back together again pronto!” one fan eagerly demanded under the photo, which Netflix tweeted. “They are simply unforgettable and their chemistry undeniable, indeed,” another added. “Kaia Gerber did the Lords work for this one!” a third supporter exclaimed. Supermodel Kaia Gerber, 20, was credited with taking the photo. Yet a fourth excited fan wrote: “It would be nice to see Simon, Daphne & August as a family in [season three]. idk just a food for thought netflix.”

Regé-Jean infamously exited Bridgerton in April 2021 before filming for the second season commenced. While fans were heartbroken over the news, Regé-Jean revealed that was always the plan.“It’s a one-season arc,” he told Variety at the time of the announcement. “It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year… [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.” On Bridgerton‘s official Instagram announcement, Regé-Jean showed that there was no ill feeling regarding his departure, although there were rumors that he left due to having different visions for his character than the show’s creators. “

It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege!” he wrote. “Joining this family — the connection on and off screen, with our cast, our crew, all the incredible fans, has been like nothing I could have ever imagined — the love is real and will just keep growing.”

The 2022 Met Gala saw several Bridgerton stars walk its iconic carpet, as Nicola Coughlan and season two newcomer Simone Ashley were also spotted rocking their best looks. The Met ball might be the closest thing Bridgerton fans get to seeing a full-cast reunion with Regé-Jean, but it has clearly not stopped them from hoping for an on-screen rendezvous, too.