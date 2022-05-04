‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey Died By Suicide, Family Says In Heartbreaking Statement

Kailia Posey’s family has revealed her cause of death. The young pageant maven died by suicide, family members revealed in a heartbreaking statement released on the heels of the news that she passed away. “Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” Kailia’s family told TMZ. The talented and beautiful Kailia was just 16 years old at the time of her death.

Her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, posted news of her death one day earlier on May 2 via Facebook, saying, “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” alongside a photo of the Toddlers & Tiaras beauty wearing a silver formal gown while smiling. TMZ stated that “there are reports, she may have been involved in some sort of incident in Washington.”

Marcy has since changed her profile picture to a stunning photo of her daughter wearing a white lace gown, with white angel wings and a halo photoshopped in. Her cover photo is a similar image of Kailia wearing a white gown while wearing a striking pageant crown and overlaid with the words “Fly High Kailia”.

Kailia was a tiny 5-year-old when she appeared on TLC’s popular series Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012. “Perfectionist Danielle, 10, and rivals Kayla, 4, and Kailia, 5, put it all on the line at the California Tropic Arizona pageant,” episode’s bio reads on IMDB. It seems to have been the landmark that little Kailia needed, and she continued to compete in pageants — her last mention of one was on April 25, 2021, via Instagram. “Had a blast at UDQ [Ultimate Dream Queen],” Kailia captioned a photo of herself in Las Vegas, next to an oversized check and a massive pageant crown. “Love all my friends and family who came to cheer me on!”

Kailia was an accomplished contortionist, as well. “So young ,talented and beautiful condolences to the family,” one of Kailia’s 25k followers commented on the post. “Thank you for being someone to look up to Kailia. Rest in peace,” a comment below her most recent post on April 23 read, while another said simply “forever my pageant inspiration.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.