Joe Jonas & Pregnant Sophie Turner Cuddle On The Carpet At ‘The Staircase’ Premiere

Joe Jonas, 32, and Sophie Turner, 26, flaunted their adoration for each other during their latest public appearance. The singer and actress, who is pregnant with their second child, stepped out on the red carpet of The Staircase premiere in New York City on May 3 and cuddled while smiling and posing together. They wore black outfits that looked great on them and looked more in love than ever.

Joe’s outfit included a black blazer over a green, silver, and black patterned top and black pants. He also wore black shiny shoes and showed off a bit of facial hair. Sophie wore a black blazer dress over her baby bump and red gloves. She added black strappy heels and a thick gold necklace to her look and had her red tresses down.

On the same day of The Staircase premiere, Sophie, who already shares one-year-old daughter Willa with Joe, made headlines for officially confirming her pregnancy through a photo shoot and interview in Elle UK magazine. “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she told the outlet in their June issue as she posed and cradled with her growing baby bump. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

View Related Gallery Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Love Timeline -- Pics Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas 'The Staircase' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 03 May 2022

Before her confirmation, Sophie debuted her baby bump while on a stroll with Joe in Los Angeles in Feb. 2022. She wore an oversized blue hoodie under a black leather jacket and blue sweatpants on the walk and added black boots. Although speculation immediately ensued after pics of the walk went viral, the lovebirds kept things quiet until the Elle UK issue.

In addition to confirming her pregnancy in the issue, the proud mom talked about her daughter Willa and how she’s reacting to the pregnancy. “I’ll point to my stomach and say, ‘What’s in there?’ And she’ll go, ‘Baby,’” she explained. “I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it. But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time – she’s claiming her territory.”