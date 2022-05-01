Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Show Off New Wedding Rings On NYC Walk: Photos

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz flashed their epic rings to onlookers and cameras as they wore stylish outfits and enjoyed their romantic stroll in the Big Apple, just weeks after getting married.

May 1, 2022 2:00PM EDT
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Saint Laurent show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Feb 2020
New York, NY - Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz hold hands as they exit their hotel in New York City. Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz look radiant as they step out for brunch on Sunday the day after their flashy Palm Beach nuptials. Husband and wife were seen at the Peltz familys stunning Florida pad on day three of the star-studded wedding extravaganza. The bride wore a white dress and matching ribbon in her flowing blonde ponytail while Brooklyn looked dapper in cream knitted shirt. Their romantic outing came as a lavish brunch was being held at a huge marquee set up in sprawling tropical gardens out back of the Peltz residence. David and Victoria’s eldest son and actress Nicola tied the knot at her ultra wealthy family’s USD 76 million oceanfront estate. Pictured: brooklyn beckham,nicola peltz Ref: SPL5302812 100422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, are in wedded bliss and have the impressive jewelry to go along with it! The new husband and wife were photographed showing off their gorgeous wedding rings while walking in New York City during a recent outing and they definitely got a lot of attention for it. The lovebirds, who held hands, also wore fashionable outfits as they strolled by onlookers and cameras.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz on their walk. (BACKGRID)

Brooklyn’s outfit included a black jacket over a white top, blue jeans, and white sneakers. Nicola wore a multi-colored patterned long-sleeved top that let a bit of her midriff peek through, flared out blue jeans, and chunky black heeled boots. She also wore a black face mask as her shoulder-length blonde locks were down under a black baseball cap.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding rings. (BACKGRID)

The outing comes just three weeks after the couple got hitched in Palm Beach, FL. Their wedding made a lot of headlines and shortly after they said “I do,” they took to social media to share lovely photos from the beautiful ceremony. Nicola’s wedding dress was the talk of the town as well and was custom made from Valentino.

Brooklyn and Nicola already started getting attention after their nuptials when they channeled Lady & the Tramp by sharing a french fry in a memorable photo that was posted on Instagram on April 18. The pic, which was shared by Brooklynn, shows the stars with the same fry in their mouths as they hold onto each other and close their eyes. “My wifey ❤️,” the proud new husband captioned the snapshot.

It’s easy to see these two can’t get enough of each other and we’re loving it! Brooklyn and Nicola first started dating around the end of 2019 and got engaged in July 2020. They’ve both been pretty open about their romance since going Instagram official in Jan. 2020 and  seem comfortable with their love being in the spotlight sometimes.

