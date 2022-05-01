Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Show Off New Wedding Rings On NYC Walk: Photos

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, are in wedded bliss and have the impressive jewelry to go along with it! The new husband and wife were photographed showing off their gorgeous wedding rings while walking in New York City during a recent outing and they definitely got a lot of attention for it. The lovebirds, who held hands, also wore fashionable outfits as they strolled by onlookers and cameras.

Brooklyn’s outfit included a black jacket over a white top, blue jeans, and white sneakers. Nicola wore a multi-colored patterned long-sleeved top that let a bit of her midriff peek through, flared out blue jeans, and chunky black heeled boots. She also wore a black face mask as her shoulder-length blonde locks were down under a black baseball cap.

The outing comes just three weeks after the couple got hitched in Palm Beach, FL. Their wedding made a lot of headlines and shortly after they said “I do,” they took to social media to share lovely photos from the beautiful ceremony. Nicola’s wedding dress was the talk of the town as well and was custom made from Valentino.

Brooklyn and Nicola already started getting attention after their nuptials when they channeled Lady & the Tramp by sharing a french fry in a memorable photo that was posted on Instagram on April 18. The pic, which was shared by Brooklynn, shows the stars with the same fry in their mouths as they hold onto each other and close their eyes. “My wifey ❤️,” the proud new husband captioned the snapshot.

It’s easy to see these two can’t get enough of each other and we’re loving it! Brooklyn and Nicola first started dating around the end of 2019 and got engaged in July 2020. They’ve both been pretty open about their romance since going Instagram official in Jan. 2020 and seem comfortable with their love being in the spotlight sometimes.