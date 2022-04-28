Priyanka Chopra Rocks Floral Crop Top & Shorts To Cheer Nick Jonas On At His Softball Game

Priyanka Chopra looked fabulous in a tiny floral crop top with high-waisted shorts while supporting hubby Nick Jonas at his softball game.

April 28, 2022 9:21AM EDT
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra just proved she’s the most supportive wife ever when she attended her husband, Nick Jonas’s softball game in LA on April 27. The 39-year-old opted to wear a floral crop top with baggy green shorts and a baseball cap that repped Nick’s team.

Priyanka Chopra supported her husband, Nick Jonas, at his Happy Valley softball game in LA on April 27. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

Priyanka rocked a plunging V-neck floral crop top that revealed ample cleavage and was tied under the chest, leaving the bottom half of the shirt wide open. She styled the top with high-waisted elastic waist green shorts and a pair of black leather sandals.

After the game, Priyanka threw on a button-down shirt that matched her shorts, and left it wide open, revealing her outfit. Meanwhile, Nick, 29, looked as handsome as ever when he rocked his crisp white uniform that read, “Happy Valley” across the front.

The happy couple had a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate back in January, and ever since, they’ve been out and about. We’ve been loving all of Priyanka’s outfits lately and one of our favorites was when she stepped out in LA recently wearing head-to-toe black.

Priyanka wore a floral crop top with high-waisted green shorts, a matching button-down shirt on top, a basbeall cap & sunglasses. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

Priyanka rocked a pair of high-waisted, baggy black straight-leg trousers with a tight, long-sleeve turtleneck tucked in. On top of her shirt, she wore a cropped puffer vest and accessorized with leather booties, a face mask, and a Chanel Cambon Quilted Tote Bag.

Aside from this look, she recently dressed down when she wore a pair of skintight, cropped teal workout leggings with a plunging black Global Citizen Festival tank top. On top of her tank, she wore a baggy camo zip-up sweatshirt and accessorized with a pair of chunky white, slip-on Gucci Perforated Gg Platform Mules and a Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM Monogram Empreinte Leather.

