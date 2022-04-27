Rob Kardashian Testifies He ‘Didn’t Love’ Blac Chyna When They Got Engaged: It ‘Wasn’t Real’

Rob Kardashian, 35, is claiming he didn’t love Blac Chyna, 33, during their relationship, in his headline-making testimony in court on April 27. The member of the Kardashian family was speaking about his ex in the defamation trial she started against his mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, and said their romance “wasn’t real love” while admitting he only thought she was the one for him because she accepted him at his “lowest point,” according to TMZ.

“It wasn’t real love. I had a baby with this girl,” the doting father, who shares five-year-old daughter Dream with Chyna, reportedly said while on the stand.

He also apparently testified that Chyna has beat him five times during their relationship and brought up the infamous gun incident that Kim and Kris had brought up in their testimony earlier in the trial. “I had a gun held to my head several times by this woman. That’s not love,” he said, the outlet further reported.

Rob also reportedly talked about the night Chyna allegedly strangled him with a phone cord and said she did it when she was doing cocaine and drinking all night. The outlet further reported he claimed he hired a full-time security guard after that because he feared for his and Dream’s life.

Rob’s testimony comes nine days after the trial first started. The mother of his child is suing the KarJenner family for $100 million after she alleged they got her E! Network reality show with Rob, Rob & Chyna, cancelled, causing her to lose a lot of money. Rob and Chyna dated on and off from early 2016 until 2017, with an engagement happening in April 2016, just ten weeks after they were initially spotted together. The former couple now co-parent their daughter.