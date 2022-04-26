Barbra Streisand Celebrates Milestone 80th Birthday With Intimate Party At Malibu Home: Details

Barbra Streisand rang in her 80th birthday on Sunday, April 24 at home in Malibu, California. The EGOT winner celebrated with an intimate group that included her husband James Brolin, 81, his son Josh Brolin, 54, and her pals Chris Martin, 45, and Dakota Johnson, 32. They all walked up to Barbra’s Southern California home, as seen in THESE PHOTOS, and went inside to celebrate on her actual birthday.

James, who has been married to Barbra since 1998, arrived to the party in a black T-shirt and a pair of dark pants. He was joined by his son Josh, whom he shared with his late ex-wife, Jane Cameron Agee. Josh wore a grey button-down shirt and black dress pants with a black belt. The Avengers: Infinity War star held a box in his hand as he strolled towards his stepmother’s house. Perhaps a generous birthday gift for Barbra?

The other special guests at the party were Chris and Dakota, whose father Don Johnson dated Barbra for a short period time in the 1980s. The Fifty Shades actress wore a white summer dress plus orange flats and wrapped a black sweater around her shoulders, while her Coldplay boyfriend sported a white “Love Is the Drug” T-shirt and grey sweat pants. The couple reportedly stayed at the low-key party for about two hours.

Barbra received more birthday love from fans and other celebrity friends on Instagram. Josh, who has a very close relationship with his famous stepmother, posted a black-and-white throwback pic of Barbra and wrote a sweet message to her.

“There’s something about the weather of a birthday that moves memorable. Today is yours and the weather holds fast but in the background storms churn and mate and what might come (or what might were) are days of creative ebullience or that digging down to learn oneself along this ever deepening circus trajectory of a life,” he wrote. “Year by year we memorialize the given day that you woke up to the world and the world woke up to you — and from that day on exposed a talent painted in wildflower gold, museum reds and maybe even sometimes all in early blossoming Springs. Happy Birthday. @barbrastreisand.”

Barbra’s marriage to James makes her a stepmother to Josh, as well as Jess Brolin, 50, and Molly Brolin, 35. In turn, James is a stepfather to Jason Gould, 55, who is Barbra’s son from her first marriage to Elliot Gould.