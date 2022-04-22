Noah Cyrus Rocks Red Sheer Dress For Sexy Performance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Noah Cyrus burned down the house in her latest performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, wearing a sheer red dress and singing her newest hit, “I Burned LA Down,” with fiery grace. The singer, 22, took the stage with her backing band in the ethereal frock, wearing her long, dark brown hair with a wet look style. The set was appropriately outfitted with red lighting and smoke to match the darkly emotive vibe of the track.

Noah officially released the song on April 8, premiering a visually stunning video to boot. The Nashville native gave what fans hope will be the first taste of her new album, The Hardest Part, with this song, a twangy-pop breakup ballad that showcases her stunning voice. The video accompanying it is also a feast for the eyes!

The young star wore numerous looks for the epic video, including a long black dress and red lace dress and face mask — similar to her Kimmel performance — as she sang among a burning house. She also wore a white wedding dress-like gown while riding a white horse, punctuating the look with a black chest piece, black elbow-length gloves, and black boots as she crooned about a particular heartache.