‘House Of Horrors’ Survivor Jordan Turpin Dances With TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio In New Video

Jordan Turpin, 21, the survivor and whistleblower of a notorious California ‘House of Horrors,’ and TikTok dancer Charli D’Amelio, 17, teamed up for a denim-clad dance video to the beat of Kesha’s “Cannibal” that the duo posted to the social media platform on April 20. The two TikTok sensations looked similar, both wearing jeans, black sweaters, and sneakers, and both smiling throughout the upbeat video and catchy choreography. “Hey I had so much fun with you today thank you @charlidamelio,” Turpin wrote alongside the video, including several purple and white heart emojis.

While Charli is known for having nearly 140 million followers on the platform, Jordan has also gained a sizable following of over 660,000 followers all her own. Jordan was just 17 years old when she escaped from imprisonment in an extremely abusive household and led police to her 12 siblings and parents — Louise and David Turpin starved and beat their children regularly. Jordan’s famous 2018 escape and call to 911 from a deactivated cell phone ultimately freed all 13 children from the “House of Horrors” in Perris, California.

Now, obviously enjoying better days alongside new friends like Charli, Jordan regularly posts to her TikTok account with cute fashion choices, short dance clips, and other tidbits. In a November 2021 TV interview, Jordan opened up about the harrowing experience that led her parents to 14 felony convictions, including torture and false imprisonment. Jordan now says she hopes to become a motivational speaker.

“My whole life has been so hard for me to understand why everything has happened, but if I can use that to make a difference in the world, then I think it can heal me,” she said in the interview alongside her sister, Jennifer Turpin, on Good Morning America. “I think everyone’s definitely in a better place right now,” she continued. “I know me, personally, I have a lot of healing to do from the last home I was in. I feel like there was a lot of damage done, and it’s just been really hard, but I think things are going to start getting better right now. We just have to have faith.”