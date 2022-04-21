Megan Fox Rocks Purple Hair & Black Lingerie For MGK In Trailer For New Movie: Watch

The trailer for Machine Gun Kelly‘s new movie came out on April 20 and there’s a brief appearance by his fiancée Megan Fox. Good Mourning, out in theaters and on-demand May 20, stars MGK, 31, as famous movie star London Clash, who is torn between his career or rekindling with his ex Apple, played by Becky G. Megan, 35, shows up in the trailer to extinguish a fire caused by London’s friend in a sage ceremony. The gorgeous actress rocks purple hair and sexy black lingerie as she ironically tells her soon-to-be-husband, “You’re an idiot. I hope you find your girlfriend.”

Megan’s not the only celebrity cameo in the Good Mourning trailer. Pete Davidson, 28, pops up as a valet worker who is friends with London. The character played by Kim Kardashian‘s beau hilariously yells at a beeping car during his and London’s conversation about Apple. Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo and Tom Arnold also make cameo appearances in the trailer.

MGK co-wrote, directed, and stars in the movie alongside fellow rapper Mod Sun, who recently got engaged to Avril Lavigne. The “Bloody Valentine” rapper shared the trailer to Instagram and said he “can’t believe” his own movie is coming out. “It’s all happening,” Mod Sun, 35, excitedly commented back.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been expanding his career onto the big screen. He previously starred in Randall Emmett‘s 2021 film Midnight in the Switchgrass, which is where he met and fell in love with Megan. The movie didn’t get good reviews, but it did launch MGK and Megan’s beautiful love story that led to their romantic engagement in January. Since getting together, the A-list couple has been open about how they fell in love so quickly on set.

“It was definitely a vehicle – I’ll be honest – for me to meet Colson,” Megan said in a July 2021 tell-all interview with Who What Wear. “I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you.’ ” The Jennifer’s Body star also said that when she first met MGK, she “knew instantly” that there was “a soulmate connection” between the two stars.

Megan split from Brian Austin Green, 48, after ten years of marriage shortly before she fell for MGK. The exes are co-parenting their three sons together.