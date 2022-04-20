Brooke Shields, 56, Turns Heads In Skintight Black Latex Dress In Tribeca

Brooke Shields is still a force to be reckoned with! The stunning 56-year-old made an elegant appearance at the Tribeca Ball — a New York Academy of Arts fundraiser event — on Tuesday, donning a figure-hugging black latex dress.

The mother-of-two paired the sleeveless sheath with two-toned heels with a black pointed toe and white back, also wearing black-rimmed glasses and diamond drop earrings. Brooke was notably sporting ginger-colored locks and didn’t forget to accessorize her style with a four stone diamond ring on her finger.

Brooke has been out and about lately in the Big Apple, most recently making an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s late night talk show Watch What Happens Live. During the March 6 broadcast, Brooke was joined by Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, 41, and was particularly star struck by the handsome actor!

As it turns out, the Suddenly Susan actress is an Outlander super fan — a detail that lead Andy to “make her dreams come true” and “cast” Brooke as leading lady Claire (played by Caitriona Balfe on the show), during a segment Andy called the “Clubhouse Playhouse.” Brooke looked a bit flustered by the proposal, but, after taking a big swig of her drink, headed to the green screen, and got down to business.

The duo tried their best to get into character, but the blush-worthy lines made things a bit difficult! Model Brooke giggled as Sam told her, “I want to touch you, with your skin like white velvet and the sweet long lines of your body. God. I couldna look at ye and keep my hands from you nor be near you and not want ye.”

Brooke then engaged in a bit of ad-libbing, telling Sam something about his burly chest hair as he then hilariously replied, “Well, it’s the wig!” While the pair played out the sultry season three scene, Andy lounged in his chair, throwing his head back and laughing before calling, “Scene!”