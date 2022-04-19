Katy Perry Stuns In Snakeskin Crop Top & Skirt For ‘American Idol’ Event

Katy Perry looked fabulous when she rocked a head-to-toe leather snakeskin outfit for an 'American Idol' event on April 18.

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Katy Perry always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the American Idol 20th Anniversary Celebration at Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood on April 18. The 37-year-old singer wore a leather snakeskin crop top with a matching high-waisted midi skirt with a slit on the front.

Katy Perry looked stunning in this Rotate Snake-Print Crop Top with a matching high-waisted midi skirt & a pair of black strappy Arielle Baron Narcissus Heels at the ‘American Idol’ 20th Anniversary Celebration at Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood on April 18. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Katy’s Rotate Snake-Print Crop Top was skintight and showed off her tiny waist as she styled it with the matching pencil skirt that put her toned legs on display. She topped her look off with simple black strappy Arielle Baron Narcissus Heels and had her long black hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves.

Katy has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits lately and aside from this look, she attended another American Idol event the day before when she wore a head-to-toe silver ensemble. Katy rocked a sleeveless silver Tom Ford Metallic Cashmere and Silk Tank Top with a high-waisted, skintight Tom Ford Metallic Maxi Skirt.

Katy accessorized her look with a pair of strappy silver sandals and layers of diamond necklaces, while her black hair was down in effortless waves.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits from Katy was her long-sleeve, orange tie-dye cropped Altuzarra Spring 2022 Top which she styled with a flowy, high-waisted Altuzarra Kalliope Dyed Asymmetric Midi Skirt and a pair of orange Hereu Fermada Sport Sandals.

Katy has been loving orange lately and just last week she wore a silky, neon orange David Koma Crystal Floral Blouse with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The crop top was tied in the middle and she paired it with the matching, high-waisted David Koma Floral Crystal Midi-Skirt and a pair of Arielle Baron Narcissus Heels.

