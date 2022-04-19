Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Channel ‘Lady & The Tramp’ By Sharing French Fry: Photo

Brooklyn Beckham still can’t get enough of his “wifey,” Nicola Peltz. A week and a half after the couple tied the knot, Brooklyn continued to reminisce on the festivities by posting a cute photo of the pair, which you can see here. In the pic, the stars are sharing a french fry, just like the iconic spaghetti scene from Lady & The Tramp. Brooklyn and Nicola both have their eyes closed as they lean into one another, with just the thing fry between their lips. “My wifey,” Brooklyn captioned the photo, along with a red heart emoji.

After a nearly two-year engagement, Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot with a wedding at her parents’ home in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9. The lavish affair was attended by various celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Natalia Bryant and Serena Williams. Of course, Brooklyn’s famous parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were also there to celebrate their son. His siblings, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham, also attended the nuptials.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been basking in their life as newlyweds ever since the big day. They’ve both shared various photos from the wedding on social media. Brooklyn even took Nicola’s last name as his middle name, and updated his Instagram handle to reflect the change.

View Related Gallery Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Cutest Photos Together Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Saint Laurent show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Feb 2020 Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz look radiant as they step out for brunch on Sunday the day after their flashy Palm Beach nuptials. Husband and wife were seen at the Peltz familys stunning Florida pad on day three of the star-studded wedding extravaganza. The bride wore a white dress and matching ribbon in her flowing blonde ponytail while Brooklyn looked dapper in cream knitted shirt. Their romantic outing came as a lavish brunch was being held at a huge marquee set up in sprawling tropical gardens out back of the Peltz residence. David and Victoria’s eldest son and actress Nicola tied the knot at her ultra wealthy family’s USD 76 million oceanfront estate. Pictured: brooklyn beckham,nicola peltz Ref: SPL5302812 100422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No United Kingdom Rights

This relationship dates back to October 2019, when Brooklyn and Nicola were first romantically linked after attending a Halloween party together. Just two months later, they went Instagram official, confirming the relationship. After spending the first few months of 2020 jet-setting, the two were forced to settle down quickly amidst the coronavirus quarantine, which began in March. Things clearly went well, though, as Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020 after the two had been together for less than a year. Their wedding was initially postponed due to COVID, but 21 months later, they finally got to tie the knot!