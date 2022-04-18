A-Rod Reunites With Ex Cynthia Scurtis As They Take Daughters To NBA Playoffs: Photo

Alex Rodriguez had his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and his daughters’ support while the Minnesota Timberwolves, which he’s a partial owner of, headed to the playoffs on Saturday April 16. The 46-year-old former ballplayer took the selfie, while his daughters Ella, 13, and Natasha, 17, smiled along with Cynthia, 49, and her husband Angel Nicolas.

The whole family were getting ready to board a “Memphis bound” private jet to watch the Timberwolves face off against the Grizzlies in the first game of the playoffs. The whole fam were all smiles before the big game. Alex’s caption showed they were all getting excited to cheer on the Timberwolves in the playoffs. “Two girls. Three parents. One goal: Winning,” he wrote.

A-Rod’s family cheering them on must’ve worked, because the Timberwolves ended up beating the Grizzlies in a 130-117 victory, but they’ll face off with them again on Tuesday April 19. When the wolves made the playoffs on April 13, Alex posted a handful of photos of him celebrating and shared a congratulatory message to his team. “So proud of this team. True heart, hustle and grit tonight all game long. A real TEAM win fueled by that incredible crowd,” he wrote in the Instagram caption.

It was a super sweet bonding moment not only for A-Rod and his daughters, but also with his ex-wife. Even though Alex and Cynthia split up in 2008, they clearly have a great co-parenting relationship. When Cynthia celebrated her birthday in December, the former Yankees third baseman gushed about what an amazing co-parenting relationship they have. “I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I’m extremely lucky because most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100. Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless,” he wrote in the caption.

 

 

