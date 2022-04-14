Camila Cabello Channels Britney Spears In Denim-On-Denim Outfit With $10K Trench Coat

Camila Cabello, 25, rocked it out at Rockefeller Center in NYC this week when she performed on Today in a $10,000 jean-on-jean outfit reminiscent of Britney Spears‘ iconic blue jean dress that she wore to the 2001 American Music Awards with her boyfriend at the time, Justin Timberlake, 41.

The floor-length blue-jean jacket, which retails at a whopping $10,000, is a head-to-toe zip-up. Covered in crystals and detailed with a diamond pattern, Camila’s jacket was truly a denim lover’s delight! For the remainder of the look, which was underneath the jacket, the “Bam Bam” singer wore a $295 Denimcratic corset and gloves that she paired with L.A. Roxx Levi jeans, as well as an indigo coat that was by Diesel.

Camila visited Today to perform new songs off her most recent album, “Familia.” The songs that she chose, which included “Bam Bam” and “Boys Don’t Cry,” are all said to be about her recent split from longtime boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, 23. Her performance marked the end of a whirlwind week for Camila, which started when she hosted Saturday Night Live on April 9.

Camila Cabello Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Camila Cabello performs on the Today Citi Concert Series at Today Plaza in New York City on April 12, 2022. Citi Concert Series on The Today Show, New York, USA - 12 Apr 2022

Camila’s outfit this week isn’t the only time that she has mimicked recently. As HollywoodLife recently reported, Camila’s new song “La Buena Vida” is about the demise of a relationship, while Shawn’s recent hit “When You’re Gone” is, ironically, also about the breakup. “I don’t feel like yours, you don’t feel like mine, and my twenties gonna pass me by, oh no, this is not the life,” Camila sang on her new jam. On Shawn’s “When You’re Gone,” he sings, “I know what we’re supposed to do, it’s hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just tryna hold on, hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone.”