American Idol’s Kenedi Anderson Debuts New Song On TikTok After Quitting Show

Kenedi Anderson just uploaded a new song to TikTok and fans are speculating its lyrics point to the reason why the ‘American Idol’ standout decided to leave the competition.

Kenedi Anderson may have just left American Idol after being noted as a surefire standout, but she appears to not be going anywhere from music. Just days after speaking about about leaving the show for “necessary” reasons, the teen shared a TikTok on Wednesday debuting a new song and the lyrics are … perhaps a little telling.

“I need to find, need to find something better than what I had/and with no strings attached,” she belted. ‘Don’t I deserve that?/Something with no strings attached.” After finishing the song on a beautifully drawn-out note, she then quipped to her fans, “That’s all you get.”

Moments after the post went live, fans flooded the comments section praising the singer but also asking her why she quit Idol, speculating it had to do with her possibly signing a record deal elsewhere.

“Y’all, listen to the lyrics of this song. I think it answers your question as to why she quit!” one user observed. “Hope you got a better opportunity than what American Idol would have given you,” another person chimed in. “You are way more than them!” An additional user pointed out the “rumor” that she had signed with record company. Kenedi didn’t respond to any of the comments to confirm or deny the rumors.

During the April 11 broadcast of the show, Ryan Seacrest made a special announcement that Kenedi decided to leave the competition for “personal reasons.” While the show was still airing, Kenedi released a statement on Instagram and Twitter.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol,” her statement began. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”