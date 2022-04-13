Interview

Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Breaks Silence On Her Own Friendship With Jordyn Woods

Stassie Karanikolaou revealed that she’s no longer pals with Jordyn Woods, and it’s because of a whole different reason than the Tristan Thompson drama.

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only friend that Jordyn Woods has lost. Stassie Karanikolaou, who is BFFs with the makeup mogul, revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she’s also cut Jordyn, 24, out of her life. “Oh no,” Stassie, 24, replied when host Alex Cooper asked if she was still friends with the model. “For my own reasons. This is the first time… I’m ever saying this but it’s for my own reasons,” Stassie added.

As fans may recall, Kylie, 24, infamously stopped being friends with Jordyn after Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson, 30, kissed the then-22-year-old at a house party in 2019. The incident led to the second break-up between Khloe, 37, and the NBA star, as well as the complete end of Kylie and Jordyn’s years-long friendship.

However, Stassie clarified on Call Her Daddy that all that drama is not why she’s done with Jordyn. “I’m not following anyone else,” she said, clearly referring to her bestie Kylie. “I’ve had my own reasons and that’s it.” Stassie said nothing more about the topic, aside from this: “I just wanted to protect everyone.”

One month after the headline-making news broke, Jordyn appeared on Red Table Talk and spoke about the incident, while admitting that she kissed Tristan. However, she said there was “no passion” and “no tongue”. She also said she apologize to Khloe “over the phone, over text.” Khloe got back with Tristan after the incident, but they’ve since split again.

The drama with Jordyn was addressed during last year’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, where Kylie explained that the deterioration of their friendship “was kind of an overnight thing.” She also said, “When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”