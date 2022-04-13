See Pics

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Cozies Up To Bikini-Clad Fiancée Saffire Matos On Cabo Spring Break Trip

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the LA Premiere of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in Los Angeles. Police and her lawyer said Monday, June 25, 2018, that the 31-year-old ex-girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" TV show star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in Las Vegas after a weekend fight Jersey Shore Star Girlfriend Arrest, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Mar 2018
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley From Jersey Shore have lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, CA Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Ref: SPL5121340 031019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jr. and Paul DelVecchio DJ Pauly D at Rehab, Las Vegas, America - 05 Sep 2015
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is spotted leaving the Delilah club on Grammy night in West Hollywood. 11 Feb 2019 Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA357714_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

With a tiger-striped bikini-clad Saffire Mattos by his side, ‘Jersey Shore’ alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro put the ‘tan’ in ‘gym-tan-laundry’ by catching some sun while in Cabo San Lucas.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hasn’t been in school for a while now, but the Jersey Shore alum will never pass up Spring Break, not when there’s a chance to hit up Baja for some sun and fun. Ronnie, 36, wasn’t alone with this year’s Spring Break: he had his fiancée, Saffire Matos, with him for this holiday in the sun. Saffire, 31, dressed accordingly, rocking a tiger-print bikini that would likely not give her any unsightly tan lines. Ronnie, in true fashion, opted for a black tank top and a pair of Givenchy slides. “#CaboWabo,” he captioned the photograph.

Ronnie couldn’t wait for the first day of summer (June 21) to get some sunshine. On Apr. 8, he posted a shot of him riding in a water “jetpack,” with a somewhat uncertain look on his face. “Whose(sic) ready for summer?” asked Ronnie. A day later, he shared a photo of him and Saffire riding on a four-wheeler in Cabo San Lucas. “#MadMaxish,” he captioned the shot.

Saffire also shared that four-wheelin’ photo to her Instagram account. She also showed the neon green bikini top she wore while riding along the desert sands. Unlike Ronnie, Saffire had the comments turned on, and her fans filled the section with love. “Yesss live that life girl.” “The sexiest ever.” “So happy you two are enjoying some time away together.” “Now if that’s not the cutest thing you ever saw.” “You both look so bad ass!!!”

Ronnie first revealed his relationship with Saffire in Oct. 2020, with reports claiming that they started dating eight months before that. In June 2021, Ronnie proposed to Saffire. “I love you,” he captioned the Instagram post announcing their engagement. “Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes.”

In a case of odd timing, Ronnie’s ex, Jen Harley, was arrested in Las Vegas on the same day of his engagement. She was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s report stated that Jen’s boyfriend,  Joseph Ambrosole, called the police claiming that she “pulled a firearm on him.” A month after the incident, Jen checked herself into rehab.

 