‘RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin Defends Teresa Giudice Ahead Of Her Fight With Margaret Josephs

During an appearance on the ‘Pay Attention Puh-Lease!’ podcast, Jennifer made it clear who she’ll be siding with after Teresa and Margaret’s fight on ‘RHONJ’.

Teresa Giudice‘s attack on Margaret Josephs may shock viewers tonight, when the April 12 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs, but Jennifer Aydin says the very heated moment that went down during the cast’s trip to Nashville wasn’t a huge surprise to her. While she didn’t totally know what to expect while watching her co-stars argue at the dinner table, she did witness Margaret “poking” Teresa over and over again, and as viewers can attest to, that’s usually a recipe for disaster (just watch the RHONJ Season 1 finale).

“Obviously, I didn’t know it was coming, but there was a buildup that you guys will see. And Margaret is always the first one to say, ‘Know your audience.’ So you know, when you poke a bear — know your audience, hun,” Jennifer told HollywoodLife during an appearance on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast on Monday, April 11.

“[Margaret and the other ladies] were relentless in their asking of questions [about Luis Ruelas]. It’s ridiculous. We’ve all met Luis and anyone could say a rumor. Anyone could repeat a rumor, and it could spread like wildfire. So if somebody keeps telling you to stop talking about the person that they love, I feel that they have a right to do that,” Jennifer further told us, while defending her good friend ahead of the actions she takes in tonight’s new episode. “They just kept poking at Teresa.”

So what does Jennifer make of Teresa throwing glasses and dishes at Margaret? “We’ve all been guilty of doing things that are hostile or aggressive in the heat of the moment,” she told us. “[Who can forget] when Margaret threw wine on Danielle [Staub]? [Or when Margaret] threw someone in the pool, [and threw] water on Danielle? You know — Teresa’s not the only guilty one here.”

Jennifer made it very clear who she’ll be siding with after tonight’s big fight. Especially after she told us, “I’m Team Leresa all the way!”, and yes that’s her couple nickname for Luis and Teresa. As for Teresa and Margaret, Jennifer isn’t sure whether they’ll ever be friends again. “Listen — never say never, but I don’t know. That would be up to them,” she said.

Want more? Listen to the full interview on iTunes or Spotify! Plus, new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays at 8pm on Bravo.