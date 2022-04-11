Carly Pearce Glitters in a Sparkling Emerald Green Gown With A High Slit At CMT Awards

We’re happy now that Carly Pearce has arrived to the CMT Awards! The star looked amazing gracing the red carpet in Music City.

Someone hide the wine, Carly Pearce is here! The ‘What He Didn’t Do’ singer is turning heads at the CMT Music Awards, where she is nominated twice! The Kentucky native stepped out in a stunning, sparkling dark green strapless gown. The dress featured a pattern of sequins which pulled into a ruched corner on her hip, while the skirt split into a thigh-high slit. Carly’s accessories were minimal, except for an emerald ring, but she glammed the look up even more with a deep red lip and voluminous curls in her hair. An absolute show-stopper!

Carly is due to perform this evening and has been teasing the highly-anticipated moment on social media all week, with different clips with the instrumental of her song “Diamondback.” She referred to the upbeat track, the first on her album Written In Stone, as her “go-off” song during an interview with People Magazine in the fall. Recall, the album, an extension of 29, details Carly’s entire process of emotions through her divorce from fellow country artist Michael Ray, as well as the loss of her producer, busbee, in Nov. 2019. “I think it was the last song I wrote for this project,” she said. “You try to do the right thing and you try to stay quiet, and I just stopped caring in that moment. I went, ‘Hmm … I gotta go there’ — and I did.”

“All of the great women that I love as writers and as singers and as performers — [like] Natalie Maines of The Chicks, had those go-off moments,” she continued “I grew up loving those. Miranda [Lambert] writes from such an unapologetic place, Loretta Lynn writes from such an unapologetic place, Kacey Musgraves … So that was my go-off moment.”

The singer, who is now happily in love with her boyfriend Riley King, is nominated in the Collaborative Video Of The Year category for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” as well as the CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year for “Dear Miss Loretta.”

Currently, she’s prepping to join Kenny Chesney on his stadium trek with Dan + Shay and Old Dominion this summer. Tune in to CBS at 8 PM ET to watch Carly perform at the CMT Music Awards!