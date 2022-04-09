Khloe Kardashian Rocks Ripped Jeans & Bustier As She Snuggles Up To True, 3, After Gymnastics: Photos

Khloe Kardashian is a mom in style as she picks up daughter True from gymnastics class, sporting a black bustier and on-trend ripped jeans.

Most stylish mom in the world! Khloe Kardashian picked up her daughter, True, 3, from gymnastics on Friday sporting a casual yet extremely stylish look, with a black leather corset top tucked into light wash ripped jeans. She and her little one looked adorable together as she carried her out of gymnastics class, as True wore an adorable purple and blue-colored leotard. The reality star also carried a SmartWater in her hand, showing off her long white acrylic nails.

Other photos show a more detailed look of Khloe’s whole outfit, showing off the baggy/boyfriend style of jean with rips all the way up and down the legs. She also accessorized the look with sky-high strappy silver heels, oversized black sunglasses, and silver hoops, wearing her blonde tresses long and in small waves.

Khloe has definitely been styling lately, in both casual wear and high fashion. The reality star looked absolutely stunning at the premiere of Hulu series, The Kardashians, at Goya Studios in LA on April 7. The 37-year-old wore a tight champagne silk gown with a plunging neckline and a tight corset that put her toned figure on display. Her sleeveless dress had a sweetheart neckline that was low-cut, revealing ample cleavage while the bodice was a sheer paneled corset that showed off her tiny waist while the rest of the gown flowed out into a fitted silk skirt.

The dress got even sexier, as the back of the skirt featured a plunging slit and she accessorized with a pair of Tom Ford Shiny Leather Padlock Pointy Naked Sandals and tiny cat-eye sunglasses. The Good American founder paired the look with mermaid-style light blonde beachy waves.

Khloe also brought True to the premiere, and the little one looked adorable in a silk dress that matched her mom’s. True accessorized her sleeveless shift dress with a pair of white high-top sneakers. and a slicked-back bun.