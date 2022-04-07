See Pics

Rihanna Wears Crop Top & Skirt To Show Off Baby Bump At Dinner With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Rihanna shows off her huge baby bump while wearing denim and an LAFD hat at Nobu in West Hollywood. 06 Apr 2022
Expectant parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shop for baby books at Paper Source in L.A. Rihanna has been wowing with her bold maternity looks recently. today, she opted for a beige maternity dress and colored sneakers.
A pregnant Rihanna dresses up her growing baby belly for a late dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The Barbadian beauty styled her bump in a chic hot pink mini dress with fur detailing.
Rihanna’s baby bump is the moment. The mom-to-be showed off her bare baby bump in a matching crop top and skirt while out on a dinner date with A$AP Rocky on April 6.

Rihanna keeps finding new and fashionable ways to show her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer stepped out in a matching navy blue crop top and a long skirt that bared her growing baby bump. Rihanna’s latest maternity look combines both style and comfort.

Rihanna reveals her bare baby bump while rocking a matching crop top and skirt.

Rihanna paired her matching crop top and skirt set with a navy blue LAFD hat and Adidas sneakers. She also wore a pearl necklace and had a blue camo print purse on her arm. But the fashion statement was Rih’s baby bump!

The singer had dinner at Nobu with A$AP Rocky. They were seen leaving the restaurant together. The dad-to-be wore a sleek suit jacket as well as a black and white bucket for the outing.

Rihanna & ASAP ROCKY leave dinner in Hollywood
Pregnant Rihanna wears a 'That's My Daddy' t-shirt for a casual lunch with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky at Craig's in West Hollywood.
Pregnant Rihanna wears a 'That's My Daddy' t-shirt for a casual dinner with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky at Craig's in West Hollywood.

It’s coming down to the wire for Rihanna when it comes to her pregnancy. The makeup mogul, who is in her third trimester, was spotted shopping for baby books on April 4 in Los Angeles. Rihanna looked stunning in a yellow maternity dress while she picked up some things for her little one. Rihanna hasn’t revealed her exact due date, but it’s getting close. A$AP Rocky recently gifted Rihanna a charm bracelet that featured an emerald love locket, which could be a hint that their baby is due in May since emerald is the May birthstone!

When it comes to her maternity style, Rihanna has taken things to a whole new level. From showing off her bare baby bump in a variety of outfits to mini maternity dresses, Rihanna didn’t let pregnancy stop her from showcasing her incredible style. For JAY-Z’s Oscars after-party, Rihanna wowed in a sexy sheer gown that put her bare bump on full display.

Rihanna out at dinner with A$AP Rocky.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that A$AP Rocky has been the most doting father-to-be to Rihanna. “He’s been right by her side for all the regular daddy-to-be duties like rubbing her back and feet, going to all the doctor’s appointments with her, and running errands whenever she needs,” our source revealed.