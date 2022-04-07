Rihanna Wears Crop Top & Skirt To Show Off Baby Bump At Dinner With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s baby bump is the moment. The mom-to-be showed off her bare baby bump in a matching crop top and skirt while out on a dinner date with A$AP Rocky on April 6.

Rihanna keeps finding new and fashionable ways to show her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer stepped out in a matching navy blue crop top and a long skirt that bared her growing baby bump. Rihanna’s latest maternity look combines both style and comfort.

Rihanna paired her matching crop top and skirt set with a navy blue LAFD hat and Adidas sneakers. She also wore a pearl necklace and had a blue camo print purse on her arm. But the fashion statement was Rih’s baby bump!

The singer had dinner at Nobu with A$AP Rocky. They were seen leaving the restaurant together. The dad-to-be wore a sleek suit jacket as well as a black and white bucket for the outing.

It’s coming down to the wire for Rihanna when it comes to her pregnancy. The makeup mogul, who is in her third trimester, was spotted shopping for baby books on April 4 in Los Angeles. Rihanna looked stunning in a yellow maternity dress while she picked up some things for her little one. Rihanna hasn’t revealed her exact due date, but it’s getting close. A$AP Rocky recently gifted Rihanna a charm bracelet that featured an emerald love locket, which could be a hint that their baby is due in May since emerald is the May birthstone!

When it comes to her maternity style, Rihanna has taken things to a whole new level. From showing off her bare baby bump in a variety of outfits to mini maternity dresses, Rihanna didn’t let pregnancy stop her from showcasing her incredible style. For JAY-Z’s Oscars after-party, Rihanna wowed in a sexy sheer gown that put her bare bump on full display.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that A$AP Rocky has been the most doting father-to-be to Rihanna. “He’s been right by her side for all the regular daddy-to-be duties like rubbing her back and feet, going to all the doctor’s appointments with her, and running errands whenever she needs,” our source revealed.