Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Claims She Reported His Joke To Police

Call the joke police! The late-night host laughed off the congresswoman’s wild claim she contacted authorities over Jimmy’s very mild monologue.

Jimmy Kimmel, 54, wasn’t letting Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene get the last laugh this week. The late-night host was ready to hit back at the Georgia representative after she claimed she reported him to the Capitol Police over one of his opening monologues this week.

MTG was the butt of the joke while Jimmy discussed the upcoming confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Mocking the controversial congresswoman, who often traffics in right-wing conspiracy theories, Jimmy said, “This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court.”

“She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ,'” he went on, before adding, “Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

The reference to Will’s now-notorious Oscar slap wasn’t a laughing matter to Marjorie, who took the punchline as an all-out threat. “[ABC], this threat of violence against me by [Jimmy Kimmel] has been filed with the @CapitolPolice,” she announced via Twitter on Thursday, Apr. 6.

Officer? I would like to report a joke. https://t.co/3ournv9RwG — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2022

Jimmy was quick to point out the absurdity of her claim, writing back, “Officer? I would like to report a joke.” The Capitol Police have not yet confirmed the rep’s complaint, per Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Justice Jackson was confirmed by the US Senate on Thursday, Apr. 7, by a 53 to 47 vote. Her historic confirmation makes her the first Black woman to serve on the most powerful bench in the nation.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was one of the first to celebrate Justice Jackson’s confirmation. She shared a portrait of the jurist on Instagram and wrote, “I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon. Like so many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will help chart our nation’s course.”