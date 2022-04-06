Katharine McPhee Rocks Black Strapless Dress With David Foster At Clive Davis’ 90th Birthday Party

Katharine McPhee looked radiant as she posed in her figure-flattering dress of choice and stayed close to her husband David Foster during the eventful night at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Katharine McPhee, 38, looked incredible during her latest eye-catching outing! The Waitress star showed up to Clive Davis‘ 90th birthday party at Casa Cipriani in the Battery Maritime Building on the East River in lower Manhattan, NY with her husband David Foster, 72, and wore a fashionable strapless black dress. She paired the sexy outfit with matching heels and wore a necklace and earrings as her long hair was pulled up into a high ponytail with some strands hanging down.

She showed off her epic style in solo pics on the red carpet of the bash as well as in couple pics with David, who looked handsome in a classic black and white tuxedo and black shoes. The lovebirds held onto each other during the photo op and smiled as they lovingly looked into each other’s eyes, proving their bond is a strong one.

Other celebs that attended the party to celebrate Clive and his incredible years in the music industry included Lin Manuel Miranda, Fran Drescher, Sandra Lee, Katie Couric, and Barry Manilow.

Katharine and David’s star-studded outing comes just one month after Katharine made headlines for opening up about the psychological struggles she faced during her pregnancy with her and David’s one-year-old son Rennie. “It played with my mind a little bit,” the beauty told Katherine Schwarzenegger on her podcast, Before, During, and After.

“Even though you know your body is going to change, and you expect that, if you’re someone who has control issues with your body … psychologically, it just does something different…” she continued. “I was losing control and I was going back to this old disordered version of myself, which was upsetting because I just wanted to enjoy my baby.”

Fortunately, Katharine found a way to make peace with her body and baby and it was all about self-love. “I really struggled during that first trimester. It was difficult for me to find that self-love, self-appreciation. But then I found it later, and I think how I found it … is something that I’ll now carry with me,” she said. “I really feel like having conversations with yourself are important.”