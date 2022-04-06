Idris Elba Brings Wife & Daughter Isan, 20, To ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Premiere: See Family Photo

The actor was all smiles on the red carpet for the premiere of the video game-inspired animated comedy!

There’s no better way to celebrate a family movie than with, well, your family! Idris Elba had his wife Sabrina Dhowre and his daughter Isan for the premiere of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday April 5. Idris, 49, looked very excited to be joined by his wife, 32, and daughter, 20, for the movie’s premiere.

Idris was dressed casually for the evening, wearing a short-sleeved button down, with a white pattern and blue trim. Sabrina looked beautiful in a yellow gown with a white underlay. Isan sported an olive green crop top with a matching skirt for the evening!

The Wire star also took to his Instagram Stories to give fans a peak at the evening from his perspective. He posted a photo of his dressing room with the Sonic 2 logo. He also filmed a video of a huge ad for the movie plastered across the side of a bus. Isan also posted a few behind the scenes looks from the premiere, including a video of Sabrina striking a pose on the red carpet, as well as a mirror selfie alongside her dad, and it looked like they’d ordered some take out food after the show.

Isan is Idris’ elder child, who he shares with his ex-wife Kim Norgaard. Unfortunately, his younger son Winston, 7, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth wasn’t in attendance for the evening. Naturally, Sabrina has been Idris’ go-to date for the last two years that they’ve been married, like when she walked the red carpet with him for the premiere of the latest James Bond film No Time To Die.

It’s very nice that Idris brought the family along for the premiere of his latest movie. Idris and Sabrina did show off some PDA back when the model made an Instagram post to celebrate their love back on Valentine’s Day. She posted a video of the pair relaxing in a hot tub and just having fun together set to the tune of Mega Kaggwa’s “Chariot.”