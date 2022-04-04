Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Yellow Dress While Shopping For Baby Books With A$AP Rocky: Photo

Rihanna’s latest maternity look came in the form of a sunny and sweet yellow dress, perfect for an outing to buy baby books for her upcoming little one!

Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond! The 34-year-old showed off her growing baby bump on Monday as she shopped for baby books, sporting a midi-length yellow maternity dress with 3/4-length sleeves and lacy tiers, matching the look with white sneakers with multiple color designs. The “Umbrella” singer also accessorized her mommy-to-be look with a gold chain necklace, gold bracelets, and gorgeous studs, pinning back a part of her dark-colored, wavy locks to reveal her gorgeous glowing makeup.

In addition to the yellow dress, Rihanna showed off her gorgeous pregnancy style again April 3 in Los Angeles as she went out for dinner at Italian hot spot Giorgio Baldi. She wore a hot pink mini dress with spaghetti straps and a light blue feather lining at the bottom, also rocking green heels and held a feathery purse that matched the feathers on her dress.

The soon-to-be mother also wore her dark hair curly and parted it down the middle while other parts were pinned back. She also sported hot pink lipstick that matched the outfit of choice as the rest of her makeup helped to bring out her gorgeous features.

The hot pink dress moment came after another baby-themed look last week when RiRi sported a shirt showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse with the writing, “Who dat is? That’s jus my baby daddy.” The slogan, a direct reference to the 1997 hit “My Baby Daddy” by B-Rock and the Bizz, was splashed across the tee and was perfectly accessorized with an oversized dollar sign necklace. The Barbadian native’s growing bump could still be seen under her cheeky shirt, and she paired the look with baggy jeans and sneakers with a beige, gray, and red colorway, The “Work” singer was also wearing an AWGE white-and-green trucker hat — the perfect show of support, considering it being her beau’s fashion brand!