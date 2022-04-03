Lisa Rinna & Daughter Delilah, 23, Rock Sexy Ruched Dresses For GLAAD Awards: Photos

Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin posed with smiles on the red carpet of the 2022 GLAAD Awards as they flaunted similar Alex Perry off-the-shoulder dresses that were very figure-flattering.

Lisa Rinna, 58, and her daughter Delilah Hamlin, 23, could have passed as sisters during their appearance at the GLAAD Awards on Apr. 2! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her look-alike both wore tight and sexy dresses by Alex Perry to the event and confidently posed side by side on the red carpet. Lisa’s dress was sleeveless, brown, and long while Delilah went for a bright turquoise off-the-shoulder mini style, and they both wore matching heels.

The two beauties chose to keep their hair down and parted in the middle with their looks and accessorized with necklaces and earrings. Lisa also had long gloves that matched her dress and their classy and natural-looking makeup went perfect with their fashion choices.

The ladies were joined by other reality pretty gals at the award ceremony, including Meghan King, Kathy Hilton, Meredith Marks and Braunwyn Windham-Burke and appeared to be having a great time seeing everyone and sitting inside watching presenters and recipients of the prestigious honors given away throughout the memorable night.

In addition to stopping on the red carpet for professional photos by photographers, Lisa shared an Instagram photo of herself sitting and posing in her dress at the event along with the caption, “We call her Helena 🤎” and she also shared several other pics and videos from the awards. Delilah took to her Instagram story to share a cute clip of herself in her dress while hanging with friends.

Just a few weeks before the GLAAD Awards, Lisa made headlines for rocking an animal print swimsuit in a social media pic she shared. She added a tan bucket hat and sunglasses to the look as she sat on her knees on a floor and gave a serious yet fierce look to the camera. “Mood,” she captioned the St. Patrick’s Day pic along with a green shamrock emoji.